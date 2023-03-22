Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is 19.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ED is 0.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is $88.31, which is -$3.33 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 354.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On March 22, 2023, ED’s average trading volume was 1.78M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

ED) stock’s latest price update

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has decreased by -3.84 compared to its previous closing price of 96.91. but the company has seen a -0.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/01/22 that ConEd Agrees to Sell Clean Energy Business for $6.8 Billion

ED’s Market Performance

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has experienced a -0.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.06% drop in the past month, and a -2.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for ED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.08% for ED stock, with a simple moving average of -0.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $92 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $91. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

ED Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.21. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -2.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Miller Joseph, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $93.94 back on Mar 15. After this action, Miller Joseph now owns 1,094 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $90 using the latest closing price.

Cawley Timothy, the Chairman, President, CEO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 26 shares at $89.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Cawley Timothy is holding 19,287 shares at $2,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.