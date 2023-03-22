Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) is $4800.00, The public float for ADD is 8.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADD on March 22, 2023 was 184.23K shares.

ADD) stock’s latest price update

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD)’s stock price has decreased by -14.79 compared to its previous closing price of 2.44. However, the company has seen a -15.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADD’s Market Performance

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) has seen a -15.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 21.58% gain in the past month and a 192.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.05% for ADD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.92% for ADD stock, with a simple moving average of -22.50% for the last 200 days.

ADD Trading at 19.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares surge +17.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADD fell by -13.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw 128.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-477.62 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -467.39. The total capital return value is set at -125.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.14. Equity return is now at value -127.00, with -121.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.