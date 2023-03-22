CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Stock Sees a6.62 Increase

In the past week, CNEY stock has gone down by -6.60%, with a monthly decline of -27.37% and a quarterly plunge of -67.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.77% for CN Energy Group. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.55% for CNEY stock, with a simple moving average of -84.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) is 2.13x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for CNEY is 30.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On March 22, 2023, CNEY’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

CNEY) stock’s latest price update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has increased by 6.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, CNEY stock has gone down by -6.60%, with a monthly decline of -27.37% and a quarterly plunge of -67.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.77% for CN Energy Group. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.55% for CNEY stock, with a simple moving average of -84.67% for the last 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -58.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares sank -28.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2655. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -69.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.