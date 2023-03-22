CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. (CIIG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for CIIG is 28.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On March 22, 2023, CIIG’s average trading volume was 72.09K shares.

CIIG) stock’s latest price update

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ: CIIG)’s stock price has increased by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 10.33. However, the company has experienced a 0.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIIG’s Market Performance

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. (CIIG) has experienced a 0.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.98% rise in the past month, and a 2.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.12% for CIIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for CIIG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.41% for the last 200 days.

CIIG Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIIG rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIIG

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. (CIIG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. (CIIG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.