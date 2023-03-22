Ciena Corporation (CIEN): A Technical Analysis

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is $64.08, which is $13.54 above the current market price. The public float for CIEN is 146.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIEN on March 22, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 50.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that Ciena Profits Lifted by Better Supply Chain

CIEN’s Market Performance

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen a -1.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.92% gain in the past month and a 3.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for CIEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.02% for CIEN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIEN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

CIEN Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.23. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from Rothenstein David M, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $49.82 back on Mar 15. After this action, Rothenstein David M now owns 249,668 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $174,370 using the latest closing price.

McFeely Scott, the SVP, Networking Platforms of Ciena Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $49.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McFeely Scott is holding 104,091 shares at $124,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.