Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG): A Technical Analysis

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is $200.38, which is $51.23 above the current market price. The public float for LNG is 240.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNG on March 22, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

LNG) stock’s latest price update

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG)’s stock price has increased by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 146.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/18/23 that Republicans’ pro-drilling energy bill is DOA. It’s still a rebuke of Biden’s climate agenda and a 2024 weapon.

LNG’s Market Performance

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has experienced a -0.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.82% rise in the past month, and a -5.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for LNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.13% for LNG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNG reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for LNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to LNG, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

LNG Trading at -1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.03. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw -0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $141.50 back on Jan 03. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 33,862 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $382,059 using the latest closing price.

Stephenson Aaron D., the SVP, Operations of Cheniere Energy Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $168.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Stephenson Aaron D. is holding 56,016 shares at $504,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

+34.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at +4.23. The total capital return value is set at 37.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.49. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.