Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 9.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) Right Now?

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 275.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CLDT is at 1.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLDT is $14.50, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for CLDT is 47.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume for CLDT on March 22, 2023 was 279.91K shares.

CLDT’s Market Performance

CLDT’s stock has seen a -4.38% decrease for the week, with a -24.72% drop in the past month and a -24.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for Chatham Lodging Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.37% for CLDT stock, with a simple moving average of -19.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CLDT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLDT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $19 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLDT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for CLDT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 01st, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CLDT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

CLDT Trading at -22.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -25.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDT fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.32. In addition, Chatham Lodging Trust saw -19.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLDT starting from CRAVEN DENNIS M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Mar 17. After this action, CRAVEN DENNIS M now owns 98,943 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust, valued at $9,970 using the latest closing price.

FISHER JEFFREY H, the Chairman, President and CEO of Chatham Lodging Trust, purchase 10,000 shares at $10.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that FISHER JEFFREY H is holding 611,545 shares at $102,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.59 for the present operating margin

+26.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chatham Lodging Trust stands at +3.32. The total capital return value is set at 2.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.77. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), the company’s capital structure generated 61.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 72.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.