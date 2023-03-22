CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX)’s stock price has increased by 3.09 compared to its previous closing price of 4.86. However, the company has experienced a -1.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is 13.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CX is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is $6.58, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 461.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On March 22, 2023, CX’s average trading volume was 6.30M shares.

CX’s Market Performance

CX stock saw a decrease of -1.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.53% and a quarterly a decrease of 24.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.75% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $4.90 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

CX Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.43. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.