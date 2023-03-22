Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH)’s stock price has increased by 1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 71.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming. Two Ohio Counties Differ on How to Spend It.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CAH is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CAH is $85.85, which is $13.73 above the current market price. The public float for CAH is 256.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume for CAH on March 22, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

The stock of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has seen a 2.18% increase in the past week, with a -8.28% drop in the past month, and a -8.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for CAH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.00% for CAH stock, with a simple moving average of 3.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $94 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CAH, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

CAH Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.44. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw -6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Brennan Michelle, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $74.72 back on Nov 15. After this action, Brennan Michelle now owns 3,324 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $14,944 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Michelle, the Director of Cardinal Health Inc., purchase 200 shares at $76.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brennan Michelle is holding 3,124 shares at $15,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.92 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 24.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.62. Equity return is now at value 94.30, with -2.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.43 and the total asset turnover is 4.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.