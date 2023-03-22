Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTLP is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) is $9.00, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for CTLP is 65.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On March 22, 2023, CTLP’s average trading volume was 510.00K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

CTLP) stock’s latest price update

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP)’s stock price has increased by 4.24 compared to its previous closing price of 5.42. However, the company has seen a 1.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CTLP’s Market Performance

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) has seen a 1.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.83% decline in the past month and a 38.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for CTLP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.64% for CTLP stock, with a simple moving average of 17.61% for the last 200 days.

CTLP Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLP rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, Cantaloupe Inc. saw 29.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLP starting from Harris Ian Jiro, who purchase 5,010 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Dec 19. After this action, Harris Ian Jiro now owns 120,600 shares of Cantaloupe Inc., valued at $20,040 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Scott Matthew, the Chief Financial Officer of Cantaloupe Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Stewart Scott Matthew is holding 26,528 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.71 for the present operating margin

+29.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cantaloupe Inc. stands at -0.83. The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.98. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP), the company’s capital structure generated 11.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.38. Total debt to assets is 7.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.