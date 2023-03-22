Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 103.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Right Now?

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPT is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CPT is $137.32, which is $32.53 above the current price. The public float for CPT is 105.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPT on March 22, 2023 was 886.81K shares.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT stock saw a decrease of -5.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Camden Property Trust (CPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.60% for CPT stock, with a simple moving average of -16.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $136 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPT reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $119. The rating they have provided for CPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CPT, setting the target price at $137 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

CPT Trading at -12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.02. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -8.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from Sengelmann William W., who sale 10,292 shares at the price of $112.57 back on Jan 04. After this action, Sengelmann William W. now owns 68,667 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $1,158,551 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Michael P, the Chief Accounting Officer of Camden Property Trust, sale 1,332 shares at $112.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Gallagher Michael P is holding 28,110 shares at $149,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Camden Property Trust (CPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.