Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has seen a 3.92% increase in the past week, with a 3.38% gain in the past month, and a 24.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for BLDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.89% for BLDR stock, with a simple moving average of 27.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Right Now?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLDR is 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLDR is $94.86, which is $10.63 above the current price. The public float for BLDR is 137.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDR on March 22, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

BLDR) stock’s latest price update

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR)’s stock price has increased by 2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 82.02. but the company has seen a 3.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $92 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BLDR, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

BLDR Trading at 6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.04. In addition, Builders FirstSource Inc. saw 29.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from FARMER MICHAEL ALAN, who sale 3,350 shares at the price of $65.95 back on Nov 11. After this action, FARMER MICHAEL ALAN now owns 61,621 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc., valued at $220,932 using the latest closing price.

Beckmann Jami, the Principal Accounting Officer of Builders FirstSource Inc., sale 3,750 shares at $68.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Beckmann Jami is holding 30,990 shares at $257,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.59 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.43. Equity return is now at value 53.80, with 23.80 for asset returns.

Based on Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.29. Total debt to assets is 32.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.