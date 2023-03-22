Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 4.53. However, the company has experienced a 1.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for BRMK is 127.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRMK on March 22, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

BRMK’s Market Performance

BRMK’s stock has seen a 1.45% increase for the week, with a 8.49% rise in the past month and a 24.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for BRMK stock, with a simple moving average of -16.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRMK

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRMK reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for BRMK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

BRMK Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRMK rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. saw 27.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRMK starting from Ward Brian Phillip, who purchase 31,925 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Jun 14. After this action, Ward Brian Phillip now owns 114,748 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.90 for the present operating margin

+92.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stands at -106.90. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.18. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK), the company’s capital structure generated 11.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.19. Total debt to assets is 10.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.