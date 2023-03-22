Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) by analysts is $12.42, which is -$3.16 below the current market price. The public float for BYND is 58.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 36.46% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of BYND was 2.97M shares.

BYND) stock’s latest price update

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND)’s stock price has increased by 2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 15.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/23 that Beyond Meat Stock Soars 23% as Results, Forecast Offer ‘Positive Surprise’

BYND’s Market Performance

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has experienced a -12.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.18% drop in the past month, and a 10.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.61% for BYND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.57% for BYND stock, with a simple moving average of -22.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to BYND, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

BYND Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -12.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw 26.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Ajami Dariush, who sale 27,690 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ajami Dariush now owns 78,774 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $405,772 using the latest closing price.

KUTUA LUBI, the CFO, Treasurer of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 15,139 shares at $14.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KUTUA LUBI is holding 58,687 shares at $217,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.70 for the present operating margin

-6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc. stands at -87.40. The total capital return value is set at -28.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.24. Equity return is now at value 415.40, with -31.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.