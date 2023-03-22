Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Baozun Inc. (BZUN) by analysts is $59.36, which is $5.69 above the current market price. The public float for BZUN is 54.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.07% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of BZUN was 762.07K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

BZUN) stock’s latest price update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.62 compared to its previous closing price of 5.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/22 that Gap Sells Its China Business After 12 Years

BZUN’s Market Performance

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has experienced a -2.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.25% drop in the past month, and a 8.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for BZUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.08% for BZUN stock, with a simple moving average of -24.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZUN stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for BZUN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BZUN in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $7 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BZUN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

BZUN Trading at -21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -19.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.90. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw 1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.70 for the present operating margin

+65.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baozun Inc. stands at -2.34. The total capital return value is set at -0.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.15. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Baozun Inc. (BZUN), the company’s capital structure generated 81.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.84. Total debt to assets is 32.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.