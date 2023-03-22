Azul S.A. (AZUL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.23 compared to its previous closing price of 7.39. However, the company has seen a -1.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is $62.84, which is $6.2 above the current market price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZUL on March 22, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL stock saw an increase of -1.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 68.02% and a quarterly increase of 31.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.36% for Azul S.A. (AZUL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.72% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZUL reach a price target of $8.60, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for AZUL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to AZUL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

AZUL Trading at 16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +69.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 18.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with -7.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.