Axonics Inc. (AXNX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXNX is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AXNX is $82.44, which is $25.81 above the current price. The public float for AXNX is 47.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXNX on March 22, 2023 was 669.47K shares.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.50 compared to its previous closing price of 60.57. however, the company has experienced a 5.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AXNX’s Market Performance

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has seen a 5.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.88% decline in the past month and a -5.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for AXNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.28% for AXNX stock, with a simple moving average of -11.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $85 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXNX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for AXNX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

AXNX Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.81. In addition, Axonics Inc. saw -9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Sama Rinda, who sale 19,929 shares at the price of $56.27 back on Feb 21. After this action, Sama Rinda now owns 55,854 shares of Axonics Inc., valued at $1,121,415 using the latest closing price.

Sama Rinda, the Chief Operating Officer of Axonics Inc., sale 3,392 shares at $56.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Sama Rinda is holding 608 shares at $191,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.30 for the present operating margin

+68.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axonics Inc. stands at -21.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.17. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Axonics Inc. (AXNX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.57. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.