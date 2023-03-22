Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA)’s stock price has increased by 2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 27.89. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/21 that A Pandemic Recovery Stock Play With Inflation Protection Built In

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Right Now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXTA is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AXTA is $31.79, which is $3.52 above the current price. The public float for AXTA is 219.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXTA on March 22, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

AXTA’s Market Performance

AXTA’s stock has seen a -3.35% decrease for the week, with a -2.86% drop in the past month and a 11.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for AXTA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTA reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for AXTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AXTA, setting the target price at $35.19 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

AXTA Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.48. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw 12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from COOK WILLIAM M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $29.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, COOK WILLIAM M now owns 4,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $73,875 using the latest closing price.

Villavarayan Chris, the CEO & President of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., purchase 34,440 shares at $29.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Villavarayan Chris is holding 34,440 shares at $1,005,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 258.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 254.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.