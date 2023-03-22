Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is $13.00, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for AUPH is 132.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUPH on March 22, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

AUPH) stock’s latest price update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 9.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUPH’s Market Performance

AUPH’s stock has fallen by -2.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.45% and a quarterly rise of 99.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.79% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.78% for AUPH stock, with a simple moving average of 15.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUPH

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUPH reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for AUPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AUPH, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

AUPH Trading at 6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +18.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 113.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from MILNE GEORGE M JR, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $8.91 back on Mar 02. After this action, MILNE GEORGE M JR now owns 70,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $178,284 using the latest closing price.

Greenleaf Peter, the Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 32,750 shares at $8.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Greenleaf Peter is holding 982,968 shares at $292,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -22.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.