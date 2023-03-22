Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.07 compared to its previous closing price of 114.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Right Now?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATO is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATO is $125.67, which is $16.96 above the current price. The public float for ATO is 139.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATO on March 22, 2023 was 793.67K shares.

ATO’s Market Performance

The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has seen a -1.64% decrease in the past week, with a -5.89% drop in the past month, and a -3.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for ATO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.60% for ATO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $113 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATO reach a price target of $133. The rating they have provided for ATO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ATO, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ATO Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.86. In addition, Atmos Energy Corporation saw -1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from COCKLIN KIM R, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $117.14 back on Feb 06. After this action, COCKLIN KIM R now owns 228,846 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation, valued at $1,464,295 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS RICHARD M, the VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER of Atmos Energy Corporation, sale 1,100 shares at $110.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that THOMAS RICHARD M is holding 2,891 shares at $121,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corporation stands at +18.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45.

Based on Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.05. Total debt to assets is 36.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.