Athersys Inc.’s (ATHX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has gone down by -0.70% for the week, with a -6.62% drop in the past month and a 88.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.81% for ATHX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.75% for ATHX stock, with a simple moving average of -51.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is $5.50, which is $4.09 above the current market price. The public float for ATHX is 11.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATHX on March 22, 2023 was 277.85K shares.

ATHX stock's latest price update

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX)’s stock price has increased by 19.49 compared to its previous closing price of 1.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHX

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ATHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to ATHX, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

ATHX Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHX fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4575. In addition, Athersys Inc. saw 67.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHX starting from Camardo Daniel A., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Nov 22. After this action, Camardo Daniel A. now owns 368,804 shares of Athersys Inc., valued at $54,960 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1569.79 for the present operating margin

+78.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Athersys Inc. stands at -1576.99. The total capital return value is set at -297.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -306.93.

Based on Athersys Inc. (ATHX), the company’s capital structure generated 59.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.37. Total debt to assets is 16.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.