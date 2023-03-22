Assessing the Risk and Potential of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s (KRTX) Stock

The stock of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) has seen a -6.71% decrease in the past week, with a -7.27% drop in the past month, and a -10.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for KRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.11% for KRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KRTX is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KRTX is $278.30, which is $104.59 above the current market price. The public float for KRTX is 32.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.37% of that float. The average trading volume for KRTX on March 22, 2023 was 325.83K shares.

KRTX) stock’s latest price update

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX)’s stock price has increased by 8.17 compared to its previous closing price of 161.33. However, the company has seen a -6.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/20/23 that Karuna Stock Jumps on Third Positive Trial for Schizophrenia Drug

Analysts’ Opinion of KRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRTX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for KRTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRTX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $214 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRTX reach a price target of $209. The rating they have provided for KRTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to KRTX, setting the target price at $285 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

KRTX Trading at -9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRTX fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.18. In addition, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. saw -11.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRTX starting from Brannan Stephen K., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $189.51 back on Mar 09. After this action, Brannan Stephen K. now owns 23,650 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc., valued at $947,550 using the latest closing price.

Ignelzi Troy A., the Chief Financial Officer of Karuna Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $190.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Ignelzi Troy A. is holding 30,487 shares at $1,140,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2723.29 for the present operating margin

+89.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2597.88. The total capital return value is set at -35.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.77. Equity return is now at value -34.90, with -33.50 for asset returns.

Based on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47. Total debt to assets is 0.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 487.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.