The stock of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has gone down by -15.18% for the week, with a -30.74% drop in the past month and a -14.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.75% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.62% for EGHT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EGHT is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EGHT is $5.81, which is $1.59 above than the current price. The public float for EGHT is 108.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.36% of that float. The average trading volume of EGHT on March 22, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

EGHT) stock’s latest price update

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)’s stock price has increased by 1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 4.12. However, the company has experienced a -15.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $7 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

EGHT Trading at -19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -25.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT fell by -15.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -3.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Wilson Samuel C., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $4.70 back on Mar 17. After this action, Wilson Samuel C. now owns 750,350 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $9,400 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Samuel C., the Interim Chief Executive Off. of 8×8 Inc., sale 34,703 shares at $4.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Wilson Samuel C. is holding 752,350 shares at $167,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.64 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -27.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -12.50 for asset returns.

Based on 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 294.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.67. Total debt to assets is 59.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.