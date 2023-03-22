Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES)’s stock price has increased by 2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 78.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/22 that Saks-Owner HBC Betting Big That Flex Space Is the Future of Work

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is above average at 90.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is $94.00, which is $14.2 above the current market price. The public float for ARES is 132.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARES on March 22, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

ARES’s Market Performance

The stock of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has seen a 6.98% increase in the past week, with a 0.12% rise in the past month, and a 21.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for ARES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.99% for ARES stock, with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $93 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARES reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for ARES stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

ARES Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.03. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 17.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 81,208 shares at the price of $23.63 back on Mar 16. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 35,705,132 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $1,918,848 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Ares Management Corporation, purchase 250,000 shares at $23.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 35,623,924 shares at $5,962,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.