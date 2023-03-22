Aravive Inc. (ARAV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARAV is 2.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARAV is $13.00, which is $10.54 above the current price. The public float for ARAV is 29.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARAV on March 22, 2023 was 233.72K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

ARAV) stock’s latest price update

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV)’s stock price has increased by 20.59 compared to its previous closing price of 2.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 46.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARAV’s Market Performance

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) has experienced a 46.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.80% rise in the past month, and a 61.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.36% for ARAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.23% for ARAV stock, with a simple moving average of 94.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAV stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ARAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAV in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARAV reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ARAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

ARAV Trading at 33.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.38%, as shares surge +36.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAV rose by +46.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Aravive Inc. saw 86.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-775.28 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aravive Inc. stands at -835.31. Equity return is now at value -321.50, with -130.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aravive Inc. (ARAV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.