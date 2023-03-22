Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

The 36-month beta value for SCYX is also noteworthy at 2.02.

The public float for SCYX is 32.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume of SCYX on March 22, 2023 was 115.60K shares.

SCYX) stock’s latest price update

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX)’s stock price has increased by 36.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 66.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCYX’s Market Performance

SCYX’s stock has risen by 66.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.31% and a quarterly rise of 18.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.91% for SCYNEXIS Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.16% for SCYX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCYX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SCYX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SCYX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

SCYX Trading at 33.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +44.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX rose by +71.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5110. In addition, SCYNEXIS Inc. saw 36.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCYX starting from Taglietti Marco, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Apr 26. After this action, Taglietti Marco now owns 272,068 shares of SCYNEXIS Inc., valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Sukenick Scott, the General Counsel of SCYNEXIS Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Sukenick Scott is holding 53,499 shares at $10,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-462.19 for the present operating margin

+93.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCYNEXIS Inc. stands at -249.68. The total capital return value is set at -95.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.61. Equity return is now at value -217.30, with -64.80 for asset returns.

Based on SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX), the company’s capital structure generated 105.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.39. Total debt to assets is 36.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.03.

Conclusion

In summary, SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.