Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) is above average at 6.14x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CWEN is $37.56, which is $7.63 above than the current price. The public float for CWEN is 81.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of CWEN on March 22, 2023 was 674.16K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

CWEN) stock’s latest price update

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 30.31. however, the company has experienced a -2.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Pinterest, Bakkt, Tesla, Facebook: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

CWEN’s Market Performance

CWEN’s stock has fallen by -2.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.75% and a quarterly drop of -7.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Clearway Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.49% for CWEN stock, with a simple moving average of -12.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWEN

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWEN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CWEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 10th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CWEN, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

CWEN Trading at -6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.90. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc. saw -5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from Sotos Christopher S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $35.23 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sotos Christopher S now owns 266,704 shares of Clearway Energy Inc., valued at $1,056,822 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.76 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc. stands at +37.62. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26.

Based on Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 329.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.73. Total debt to assets is 59.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.