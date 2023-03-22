Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMV is $3.50, which is $2.83 above than the current price. The public float for AMV is 13.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.15% of that float. The average trading volume of AMV on March 22, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

AMV) stock’s latest price update

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV)’s stock price has decreased by -4.53 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Atlis Motor Stock Falls Sharply After Surging More Than 700% Over 2 Days

AMV’s Market Performance

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has seen a -9.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.15% decline in the past month and a -86.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.36% for AMV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.51% for AMV stock, with a simple moving average of -92.25% for the last 200 days.

AMV Trading at -71.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares sank -28.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMV fell by -11.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8275. In addition, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. saw -79.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMV

The total capital return value is set at -1,932.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,271.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.