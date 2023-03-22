An In-Depth Look at LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) Stock Performance

In the past week, LFST stock has gone up by 9.51%, with a monthly gain of 22.57% and a quarterly surge of 32.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.64% for LifeStance Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.84% for LFST stock, with a simple moving average of 7.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LFST is $7.59, which is $0.83 above than the current price. The public float for LFST is 317.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume of LFST on March 22, 2023 was 527.55K shares.

LFST) stock’s latest price update

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST)’s stock price has increased by 5.53 compared to its previous closing price of 6.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/10/21 that Monday.com and 3 Other IPOs Hit the Market. All but One Closed Up Higher.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFST reach a price target of $7.25. The rating they have provided for LFST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LFST, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

LFST Trading at 25.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +29.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST rose by +9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc. saw 35.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Mullins Kevin Michael, who sale 43,705 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Mar 16. After this action, Mullins Kevin Michael now owns 5,609,847 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc., valued at $268,349 using the latest closing price.

Mullins Kevin Michael, the Chief Development Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc., sale 200 shares at $6.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Mullins Kevin Michael is holding 5,653,552 shares at $1,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.98 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stands at -25.08. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.