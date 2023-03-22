An In-Depth Look at Autodesk Inc.’s (ADSK) Stock Performance

The stock of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has seen a 3.98% increase in the past week, with a -5.83% drop in the past month, and a 7.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for ADSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for ADSK stock, with a simple moving average of 2.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Right Now?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is $230.33, which is $25.06 above the current market price. The public float for ADSK is 214.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADSK on March 22, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

ADSK) stock’s latest price update

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK)’s stock price has increased by 3.36 compared to its previous closing price of 200.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/24/23 that Autodesk Shares Slide as Guidance Comes in Light

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $230 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Sell” to ADSK, setting the target price at $206 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

ADSK Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.19. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Clifford Deborah, who sale 1,557 shares at the price of $205.71 back on Mar 09. After this action, Clifford Deborah now owns 19,609 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $320,290 using the latest closing price.

RAFAEL BETSY, the Director of Autodesk Inc., sale 309 shares at $199.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that RAFAEL BETSY is holding 4,815 shares at $61,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.06 for the present operating margin

+89.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +16.64. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 94.80, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 232.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.96. Total debt to assets is 28.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.