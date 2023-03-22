Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is $50.20, which is $19.94 above the current market price. The public float for AMLX is 49.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMLX on March 22, 2023 was 885.63K shares.

AMLX) stock’s latest price update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.78 compared to its previous closing price of 31.78. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/22 that Amylyx Prices Newly Approved ALS Drug at $12,500 a Month

AMLX’s Market Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has experienced a -11.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.50% drop in the past month, and a -15.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.57% for AMLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.41% for AMLX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMLX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AMLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMLX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

AMLX Trading at -15.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +209.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.51. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -18.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Firestone Karen, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $31.99 back on Mar 16. After this action, Firestone Karen now owns 1,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $31,990 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Joshua B, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $31.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Cohen Joshua B is holding 2,792,617 shares at $3,186,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Equity return is now at value -86.40, with -74.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.