Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX: AMBI)’s stock price has increased by 4.75 compared to its previous closing price of 9.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX: AMBI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMBI is 2.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMBI on March 22, 2023 was 468.02K shares.

AMBI’s Market Performance

The stock of Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has seen a -4.60% decrease in the past week, with a 3.49% rise in the past month, and a 5.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 67.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 75.85% for AMBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.18% for AMBI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.20% for the last 200 days.

AMBI Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 75.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 67.10%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBI fell by -3.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Ambipar Emergency Response saw 5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBI

The total capital return value is set at -0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.