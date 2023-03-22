Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.54.

The public float for AYX is 60.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.20% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of AYX was 1.17M shares.

AYX) stock’s latest price update

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 58.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AYX’s Market Performance

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has seen a 1.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -12.88% decline in the past month and a 16.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for AYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.08% for AYX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

FBN Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYX reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for AYX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to AYX, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

AYX Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -14.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.88. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw 13.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Schloss Eileen, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $65.47 back on Mar 08. After this action, Schloss Eileen now owns 6,715 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $294,615 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Paula, the President & CRO of Alteryx Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $44.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Hansen Paula is holding 105,793 shares at $286,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Equity return is now at value -174.00, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.