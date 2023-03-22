Alight Inc. (ALIT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for ALIT is 363.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.36% of that float. The average trading volume of ALIT on March 22, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT)’s stock price has increased by 3.82 compared to its previous closing price of 8.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALIT’s Market Performance

ALIT’s stock has risen by 0.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.26% and a quarterly rise of 9.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for Alight Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.73% for ALIT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALIT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ALIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALIT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

ALIT Trading at -3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.32. In addition, Alight Inc. saw 7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., who sale 28,562,652 shares at the price of $8.71 back on Mar 06. After this action, Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. now owns 57,028 shares of Alight Inc., valued at $248,780,699 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Management Associat, the 10% Owner of Alight Inc., sale 28,562,652 shares at $8.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Blackstone Management Associat is holding 57,028 shares at $248,780,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Alight Inc. (ALIT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.