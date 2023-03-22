Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is above average at 14.50x. The 36-month beta value for AAP is also noteworthy at 1.16.

The public float for AAP is 58.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. The average trading volume of AAP on March 22, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

AAP) stock’s latest price update

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 119.79. However, the company has experienced a -3.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Advance Auto Parts Stock Is Tanking. An Analyst Says to Buy Now.

AAP’s Market Performance

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has seen a -3.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.21% decline in the past month and a -16.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for AAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.42% for AAP stock, with a simple moving average of -28.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to AAP, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

AAP Trading at -17.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.41. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw -19.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.