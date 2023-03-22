AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Stock Showcases -12.20% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has seen a 8.52% increase in the past week, with a -35.31% drop in the past month, and a -27.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for AHCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.20% for AHCO stock, with a simple moving average of -28.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) is 31.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AHCO is 0.68.

The public float for AHCO is 88.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.81% of that float. On March 22, 2023, AHCO’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

AHCO) stock’s latest price update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO)’s stock price has increased by 6.67 compared to its previous closing price of 13.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHCO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for AHCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AHCO in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $30 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHCO reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for AHCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

AHCO Trading at -25.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -34.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO rose by +8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.02. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp. saw -25.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from Everest Hill Group Inc., who sale 540,000 shares at the price of $20.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, Everest Hill Group Inc. now owns 12,805,008 shares of AdaptHealth Corp., valued at $11,205,007 using the latest closing price.

Everest Hill Group Inc., the 9.9% owner of AdaptHealth Corp., sale 44,789 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Everest Hill Group Inc. is holding 13,345,008 shares at $940,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.