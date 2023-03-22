ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 19.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/05/21 that Acadia Stock Is Plunging Again. The FDA Rejected a Drug Application.

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) by analysts is $22.42, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for ACAD is 161.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ACAD was 1.55M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD’s stock has seen a -4.56% decrease for the week, with a 0.41% rise in the past month and a 26.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.68% for ACAD stock, with a simple moving average of 15.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to ACAD, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ACAD Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.03. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 22.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from DAVIS STEPHEN, who sale 3,851 shares at the price of $18.78 back on Feb 24. After this action, DAVIS STEPHEN now owns 91,727 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $72,322 using the latest closing price.

KIM AUSTIN D., the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 803 shares at $18.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that KIM AUSTIN D. is holding 20,108 shares at $15,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.23 for the present operating margin

+98.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -41.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.13. Equity return is now at value -50.60, with -35.60 for asset returns.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.