ABB Ltd (ABB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is 25.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABB is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ABB Ltd (ABB) is $34.76, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for ABB is 1.73B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On March 22, 2023, ABB’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB)’s stock price has increased by 1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 33.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/31/21 that Biden’s plan for 500,000 EV charging stations faces tough road ahead

ABB’s Market Performance

ABB’s stock has risen by 5.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.55% and a quarterly rise of 11.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for ABB Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for ABB stock, with a simple moving average of 14.15% for the last 200 days.

ABB Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABB rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.33. In addition, ABB Ltd saw 10.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.81 for the present operating margin

+33.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABB Ltd stands at +8.55. The total capital return value is set at 16.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.43. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on ABB Ltd (ABB), the company’s capital structure generated 66.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.09. Total debt to assets is 21.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ABB Ltd (ABB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.