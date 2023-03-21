What Recent Market Trends Mean for Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) Stock

The stock of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has seen a -29.41% decrease in the past week, with a -90.32% drop in the past month, and a -91.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.08% for SI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -79.59% for SI stock, with a simple moving average of -96.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SI is 2.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SI is $9.67, which is $2.32 above the current price. The public float for SI is 25.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 82.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SI on March 21, 2023 was 14.31M shares.

SI) stock’s latest price update

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)’s stock price has decreased by -18.05 compared to its previous closing price of 2.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -29.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Silvergate’s Story Is About Fundamentals, Not Just Crypto

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

SI Trading at -86.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.34%, as shares sank -90.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI fell by -29.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw -90.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from LANE ALAN J, who sale 16,314 shares at the price of $92.46 back on Jul 21. After this action, LANE ALAN J now owns 0 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $1,508,324 using the latest closing price.

Fraher Kathleen, the Chief Operating Officer of Silvergate Capital Corporation, sale 750 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Fraher Kathleen is holding 10,097 shares at $101,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.