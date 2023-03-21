What Recent Market Trends Mean for Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s (MRSN) Stock

In the past week, MRSN stock has gone down by -3.93%, with a monthly decline of -27.15% and a quarterly plunge of -36.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.93% for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.11% for MRSN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is $14.29, which is $10.6 above the current market price. The public float for MRSN is 98.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRSN on March 21, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

MRSN) stock’s latest price update

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.78 compared to its previous closing price of 4.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

In the past week, MRSN stock has gone down by -3.93%, with a monthly decline of -27.15% and a quarterly plunge of -36.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.93% for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.11% for MRSN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRSN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for MRSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MRSN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

MRSN Trading at -25.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -27.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Protopapas Anna, who sale 17,346 shares at the price of $5.74 back on Jan 17. After this action, Protopapas Anna now owns 48,733 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $99,566 using the latest closing price.

Lowinger Timothy B, the SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off. of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,233 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Lowinger Timothy B is holding 180,363 shares at $35,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-766.59 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stands at -768.26. Equity return is now at value -178.80, with -70.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.