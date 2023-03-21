Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has increased by 1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 14.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Big Manhattan Landlord’s Joint Venture Defaults on $450M Loan. What It Means.

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.39.

The public float for VNO is 176.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.11% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of VNO was 4.35M shares.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO stock saw a decrease of -15.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -36.15% and a quarterly a decrease of -36.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.72% for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.30% for VNO stock, with a simple moving average of -42.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $18 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNO reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for VNO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to VNO, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

VNO Trading at -32.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -34.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.36. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -30.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from Fascitelli Michael D, who sale 119,100 shares at the price of $41.97 back on Apr 13. After this action, Fascitelli Michael D now owns 1,100,451 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $4,998,913 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -19.25. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.