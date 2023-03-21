Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VST is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VST is $32.33, which is $7.23 above the current price. The public float for VST is 379.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VST on March 21, 2023 was 3.89M shares.

VST) stock’s latest price update

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST)’s stock price has increased by 1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 24.84. but the company has seen a 3.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VST’s Market Performance

Vistra Corp. (VST) has seen a 3.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.99% gain in the past month and a 3.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for VST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.09% for VST stock, with a simple moving average of 6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VST, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 09th of the previous year.

VST Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VST rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.77. In addition, Vistra Corp. saw 8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VST starting from HELM SCOTT B, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $24.72 back on Mar 17. After this action, HELM SCOTT B now owns 369,201 shares of Vistra Corp., valued at $271,920 using the latest closing price.

BURKE JAMES A, the President and CEO of Vistra Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $24.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that BURKE JAMES A is holding 458,899 shares at $122,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.79 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vistra Corp. stands at -6.88. Equity return is now at value -36.30, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vistra Corp. (VST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.