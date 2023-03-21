VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTGN is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VTGN is $0.25, The public float for VTGN is 205.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTGN on March 21, 2023 was 6.64M shares.

VTGN’s Market Performance

VTGN stock saw a decrease of -14.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.93% and a quarterly a decrease of 14.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.60% for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.25% for VTGN stock, with a simple moving average of -56.69% for the last 200 days.

VTGN Trading at -29.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares sank -34.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN fell by -14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1607. In addition, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. saw 25.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from GIN JERRY B, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Aug 18. After this action, GIN JERRY B now owns 100,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,870 using the latest closing price.

GIN JERRY B, the Director of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that GIN JERRY B is holding 100,000 shares at $17,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4308.68 for the present operating margin

+26.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4307.19. Equity return is now at value -158.20, with -125.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.