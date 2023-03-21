Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 14.69. However, the company has seen a -4.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/21 that Banks Limit Losses With Fast Sale of Archegos Assets

Is It Worth Investing in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is 10.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIPS is 0.44.

The public float for VIPS is 499.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On March 21, 2023, VIPS’s average trading volume was 5.00M shares.

VIPS’s Market Performance

VIPS’s stock has seen a -4.50% decrease for the week, with a 4.59% rise in the past month and a 7.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for Vipshop Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.04% for VIPS stock, with a simple moving average of 27.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17.50 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIPS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VIPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

VIPS Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.60. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Limited saw 5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.