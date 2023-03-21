United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)’s stock price has increased by 1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 8.60. however, the company has experienced a 4.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Right Now?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28.

The public float for UMC is 2.25B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of UMC was 7.72M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

The stock of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has seen a 4.17% increase in the past week, with a 7.89% rise in the past month, and a 25.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for UMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.62% for UMC stock, with a simple moving average of 23.48% for the last 200 days.

UMC Trading at 8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw 34.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.