Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Select Energy Services Inc.’s (WTTR) Stock

In the past week, WTTR stock has gone up by 2.58%, with a monthly decline of -22.19% and a quarterly plunge of -22.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.78% for Select Energy Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.58% for WTTR stock, with a simple moving average of -17.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Right Now?

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) by analysts is $11.50, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for WTTR is 74.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of WTTR was 768.51K shares.

WTTR) stock’s latest price update

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR)’s stock price has increased by 13.93 compared to its previous closing price of 5.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTTR stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for WTTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTTR in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $8 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WTTR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

WTTR Trading at -20.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -20.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.90. In addition, Select Energy Services Inc. saw -30.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Szymanski Brian, who sale 2,150 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Dec 14. After this action, Szymanski Brian now owns 89,422 shares of Select Energy Services Inc., valued at $17,952 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.76 for the present operating margin

+11.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Energy Services Inc. stands at +3.48. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.