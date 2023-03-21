Understanding the 4.11% Volatility Levels of Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, CVE stock has gone down by -6.08%, with a monthly decline of -12.19% and a quarterly plunge of -10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for Cenovus Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.81% for CVE stock, with a simple moving average of -13.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is $24.15, which is $7.69 above the current market price. The public float for CVE is 1.38B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVE on March 21, 2023 was 6.77M shares.

CVE) stock’s latest price update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE)’s stock price has increased by 4.38 compared to its previous closing price of 15.53. However, the company has experienced a -6.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

CVE Trading at -13.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -10.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE fell by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.88. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw -16.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +9.64. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.