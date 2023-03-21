Understanding the 3.29% Volatility Levels of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has gone down by -5.23% for the week, with a -21.77% drop in the past month and a -22.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.29% for BXMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.57% for BXMT stock, with a simple moving average of -30.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is above average at 13.13x. The 36-month beta value for BXMT is also noteworthy at 1.41.

The public float for BXMT is 168.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.58% of that float. The average trading volume of BXMT on March 21, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

BXMT) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT)’s stock price has increased by 3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 17.19. However, the company has seen a -5.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $26 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BXMT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

BXMT Trading at -19.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -21.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.06. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from NASSAU HENRY N, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $17.81 back on Mar 15. After this action, NASSAU HENRY N now owns 127,348 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $178,067 using the latest closing price.

Nash Michael B., the Director of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $18.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Nash Michael B. is holding 468,455 shares at $942,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.