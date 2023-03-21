Understanding the 16.27% Volatility Levels of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s (TENX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has seen a -14.40% decrease in the past week, with a -38.75% drop in the past month, and a -78.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.27% for TENX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.29% for TENX stock, with a simple moving average of -86.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TENX is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TENX is 1.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TENX on March 21, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

TENX) stock’s latest price update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has increased by 8.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at -60.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.97%, as shares sank -38.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -14.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6284. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -74.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -294.60, with -214.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.