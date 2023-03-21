UiPath Inc. (PATH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)’s stock price has decreased by -3.52 compared to its previous closing price of 17.05. However, the company has seen a 15.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that NIO, Apple, UiPath, GameStop, and More Stock Market Movers

Is It Worth Investing in UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for UiPath Inc. (PATH) is $19.44, which is $3.16 above the current market price. The public float for PATH is 415.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.02% of that float. On March 21, 2023, PATH’s average trading volume was 5.98M shares.

PATH’s Market Performance

The stock of UiPath Inc. (PATH) has seen a 15.03% increase in the past week, with a 2.43% rise in the past month, and a 29.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for PATH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.83% for PATH stock, with a simple moving average of 6.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PATH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PATH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $19 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PATH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

PATH Trading at 10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH rose by +15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.16. In addition, UiPath Inc. saw 29.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Gupta Ashim, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $16.61 back on Feb 15. After this action, Gupta Ashim now owns 1,359,051 shares of UiPath Inc., valued at $664,550 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Ashim, the Chief Financial Officer of UiPath Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Gupta Ashim is holding 255,505 shares at $199,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.69 for the present operating margin

+82.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for UiPath Inc. stands at -31.02. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UiPath Inc. (PATH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.